ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said institutions should keep their relationship with the Quaid-i-Azam intact.

Speaking at the cake cutting ceremony held in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here at Quaid-i-Azam University, she advised the students to celebrate the Quaid’s birthday in a befitting manner with all their family members.

The minister said the universities and other educational institutions should play their role to project the teachings of the Father of the Nation. She said Pakistan was a gift of the Quaid and the nation could fulfil its responsibilities by following the Quaid’s vision.

The Quaid, she said, led the struggle for the new motherland with great self-confidence. She said the Quaid always struggled for parliamentary system and democracy throughout his life.

The minister said it was an honour that Quaid-i-Azam University was named after the Quaid. She said she herself was feeling quite nostalgic as she was a student of the QAU and considered the time passed in the university as best time of her student life.

Marriyum said several universities in the country were teaching parliamentary studies, which would help the new generation understand the Constitution and Parliament's working and responsibilities.

She said difference of opinion was everybody's right, but constitutional institutions should be respected. She said contests were being held in various educational institutions on the Quaid's life and achievements and asked the students and youth to actively participate in the same. Later, the minister cut the cake in connection with the birth anniversary of the Quaid.

0



0







Institutions should keep their relationship with Quaid intact: Marriyum was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174141-Institutions-should-keep-their-relationship-with-Quaid-intact-Marriyum/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Institutions should keep their relationship with Quaid intact: Marriyum" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174141-Institutions-should-keep-their-relationship-with-Quaid-intact-Marriyum.