ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would provide details of the Higher Education Vision 2025 costing billions of rupees in a national conference to be held next month with an aim to increase investment significantly in human resources at the higher education level, the sources said here on Friday.

According to the official documents, the Higher Education Vision 2025 prepared by the Ministry of Planning and Development would focus on three core strategic aims including enhancing equitable access to quality higher education; technology readiness to launch information communication technology (ICT) embedded educational programmes and creating a culture of research and innovation in the higher educational institutions.

The current allocation of Rs 2 billion for research would be increased up to Rs10 billion by 2025. Furthermore, there would be a shift of 50 percent of total research funding from basic to applied and problem based research.

Around 10,000 Pakistani scholars would be sent to the United States for study in the next 10 years under the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor and these would mainly focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) subjects.

Modern academies would be set up to promote social sciences and 61 university campuses would be constructed at the district level. The number of higher education institutions had already increased up to 180 and the Higher Education Vision 2025 would help introduce research based and knowledge-oriented educational system in the country.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal told this correspondent that the fast changing developments and technology are redefining the paradigm in higher education and Pakistan needs to catch up with the changing paradigm through a new vision for higher education like the one the government introduced in the form of Vision 2025 for sustained economic growth and inclusive development.

0



0







PM to provide details of Higher Education Vision in next month’s meeting was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174136-PM-to-provide-details-of-Higher-Education-Vision-in-next-months-meeting/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PM to provide details of Higher Education Vision in next month’s meeting" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174136-PM-to-provide-details-of-Higher-Education-Vision-in-next-months-meeting.