LAHORE: Kalabagh Dam (KBD) should be built at any cost as it is the only solution to three major problems of the country namely shortage of electricity, shortage of water and devastation caused by floods.

Consensus on this issue was developed at a seminar on “Securing Pakistan’s Future through Kalabagh Dam”, held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday. LCCI President Abdul Basit, former Wapda chairman Tariq Hameed and journalist Najam Sethi were among the speakers.

The speakers said economic growth lies in generation of hydropower generation which is a cheap source of electricity. The government would have to create consensus for early construction of water reservoirs.

They said the government should constitute a team of experts belonging to public and private sectors to convince all provinces that Kalabagh Dam is necessary for progress and prosperity of the country.

They said Kalabagh Dam issue had been so much politicised that a consensus would not be possible. The political leadership, he added, is manipulating the issue to their advantage.

They said civil society would have to play a crucial role in creating a larger consensus as new large water reservoirs would benefit every Pakistani.

They said that unlike Pakistan, India is constructing dams at every possible site. “It has pushed us decades behind and coming times do not promise any good thing either,” they added.

