VALLETTA: Hijackers claiming to have a grenade took over a Libyan plane on Friday and diverted it to Malta before releasing everyone onboard and surrendering to authorities, officials said.

“Final crew members leaving aircraft with hijackers,” Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Twitter.

