KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is organising the first Pre-ITF Level One Yellow Badge course next month to increase the number of referees in the country.

“We were to organise this course from October 17-19 this year but we could not due to some pre-conditions in this regard,” said PTF secretary Khalid Rehmani.

He added that there is a condition that an event should be held side by side with such a course. “So we are organising this course from January 2-4 in Islamabad and a small event will also be held along with the course,” said Khalid.

He added that a green badge course for coaches was also scheduled from December 28-30 in Islamabad. The PTF secretary said that 30 people are expected in both the courses.

“The umpires will have to supervise 50 national events and some international events after success in this course,” said Khalid, adding that they would also launch tennis-10 programme in January.

0



0







Pre-ITF Level One Yellow Badge course next month was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174113-Pre-ITF-Level-One-Yellow-Badge-course-next-month/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pre-ITF Level One Yellow Badge course next month" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174113-Pre-ITF-Level-One-Yellow-Badge-course-next-month.