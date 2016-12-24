WAPDA, Army, PIA record victories in national championship

KARACHI: WAPDA beat SSGC 2-1 and Army edged SNGPL by the same margin as National Hockey Championships started on Friday at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore. PIA thumped Navy 3-1.

Sohail Abbas, world record holder of highest international goals (348), scored the winning goal for WAPDA, in the last five minutes with a trade mark flick off his team’s first penalty corner.

It was a cagey first 10 minutes. Gradually momentum picked up with WAPDA making meaningful moves and they had a couple of attempts on goal. But it was goalless after the first 30 minutes.

WAPDA continued to have the better of exchanges in the early part of the second half.

They finally went ahead in the 38th minute. A defense splitting move with a number of smart touches culminated in the goal with the diminutive Asad Shabbir tapping the ball over the line with the goal at his mercy.

The youthful SSGC quickly regrouped and made repeated inroads in the opposing defence, earning penalty corners and also creating open play chances.

Off the 3rd PC, Kashif Shah made it all square, scoring off an indirect drill.

With 11 minutes to go, both the sides looked for the winner. Finally 40-year-old Sohail Abbas, still in great physical condition, converted the penalty corner to earn his team full three points.

Debutants SNGPL, who have a few current junior internationals, faced the experienced Army side courageously. It was an evenly-fought first quarter with Army getting two penalty corners and SNGPL two field goal opportunities. But no team managed to score.

Army’s experience came to the fore and they held the upper hand in the second quarter but wasted scoring chances.

The first half ended without a goal.

Army continued to attack and just three minutes into the second half, Pakistan’s former captain M Imran converted his team’s third PC with a strong high push.

The lead was soon doubled when Abbas, given all the time at the top of the circle sounded the board.

Having been outplayed in the second and third quarters, the SNGPL youngsters fought back in the last 15 minutes. The new entrants to the national hockey got the reward in the 54th minute.

A fine cross from the right side was well utilised by Sheharyar on the far post to score his side’s first national championship goal. Army had a couple of good opportunities, including their seventh penalty corner of the day, in the dying minutes but the score remained 2-1 till the end.

In the third match, PIA, two-time defending champions having a number of past and present stars, were everyone’s favourites.

Navy have in their ranks Pakistan’s mega star Rashid and a couple of current junior internationals.

PIA were off to a terrific start, going ahead in the very first minute. A move starting from their own half found Haseem Khan in the circle whose cross went in via a defender’s stick. The airline’s sorties persisted for initial seven minutes. Thereafter, the sailors recovered and it was an entertaining pole-to-pole stuff for the next 15 minutes.

In the 21st minute, a long strong pass from PIA’s captain M Irfan reached unmarked Waseem Akram standing close to the goal, who flicked in the flash of an eye.

The first half ended with PIA two goals ahead.

It was the same pattern in the second half with PIA on top for large periods of time. It was 3-0 in the 36th minute. Imran Khan had a good though unchallenged run into the circle and his cut back from the goalline was flicked in by veteran Zubair.

Navy’s spirits never got dampened and they finally managed to reduce the margin in the 54th minute through Waqarul Haq who scored via the only penalty stroke awarded in the day.

Navy earned three penalty corners but the overall superiority of the vastly-experienced PIA was never in doubt.

