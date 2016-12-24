LONDON: Brazilian international midfielder Oscar will join Chinese club Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea, the English Premier League club said on its website on Friday.

Although no financial details of the transfer were released, media reports suggested Shanghai paid 60 million euros ($62.63 million) to lure Oscar to the 16-team league.

“Chelsea Football Club and Shanghai SIPG have agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Oscar,” Chelsea said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Oscar, who scored 38 goals in 203 appearances for Chelsea, lifted the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League during his four-and-a-half-year spell at the club.

Oscar, who will link up with former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas at Shanghai, struggled to nail down a starting spot under manager Antonio Conte this season, making four of his nine league appearance from the bench.

0



0







Chelsea confirm Oscar move to Shanghai SIPG was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174107-Chelsea-confirm-Oscar-move-to-Shanghai-SIPG/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Chelsea confirm Oscar move to Shanghai SIPG" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174107-Chelsea-confirm-Oscar-move-to-Shanghai-SIPG.