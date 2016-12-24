LONDON: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned the Premier League not to underestimate the enormous spending power of Chinese football after the Asian country secured another high-profile signing on Friday.

Wenger joins Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte in expressing concern that a growing number of players could be lured to the Far East by the riches on offer in the Chinese Super League.

The Frenchman raised the issue on the same day Chelsea midfielder Oscar was set to become the world’s highest-paid player, earning a reported $490,760 per week, after he agreed to join Shanghai SIPG in the 16-team competition.

“It’s (Oscar’s move) a surprise to me but when I was in Japan they had many Brazilian players like Leonardo, Jorginho and Dunga.

The competition was well organised,” the former Nagoya Grampus manager Wenger told reporters on Friday.

Graziano Pelle, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Jackson Martinez are all recent arrivals in China, while Shanghai SIPG manager Andre Villas-Boas is also on a lucrative contract since replacing former England boss Sven Goran-Eriksson.

0



0







Wenger urges Premier League to be wary of Chinese riches was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174104-Wenger-urges-Premier-League-to-be-wary-of-Chinese-riches/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Wenger urges Premier League to be wary of Chinese riches" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174104-Wenger-urges-Premier-League-to-be-wary-of-Chinese-riches.