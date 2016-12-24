KARACHI: Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on Friday condemned the “illegal activities of Idrees Haider Khwaja” who heads a parallel federation.

“Since 2011 when our elections were held Khwaja has been creating problems,” PCF secretary Azhar Ali Shah said in a statement. “He has engaged in illegal activities for his vested interests,” he added.

Shah also declared the proposed Lahore-Sahiwal race, which Khwaja plans to hold, illegal. “He falsely advertised it as an international event as no affiliated unit of the PCF or the PCF-registered cyclists will take part in it,” Shah said.

He said that the participation in any race organised by Khwaja would be against the PCF rules and regulations. He said that Khwaja had been misguiding people that his body had been affiliated with international cycling governing body (UCI), Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

“PCF headed by Kaukab Nadeem Warich is affiliated with the POA, UCI, ACC and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). It has the sole authority to hold or supervise any cycling race,” Shah said.

“Khwaja’s acts are clear violation of the Lausanne agreement and charter of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Khwaja is promoting a parallel body in Pakistan and damaging the Olympic movement in the country,” Shah said.

He said that Pakistan’s cyclists had improved from 42 to 24th ranking in Asia. The Indians are ranked 22nd. The race would do nothing to promote cycling in Pakistan, he added.

“Such an effort will only earn bad name for the country,” he added.

He said that recently the two factions of Sindh Cycling Association (SCA) got united and gave their thumbs up for the internationally-recognised PCF.

