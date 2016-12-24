KARACHI: PIA thrashed Pakistan Custom Academy by eight wickets in a match of All Karachi Under-15 Colour League Cricket at Nazir Hussain ground here the other day.

Pakistan Custom scored 120 for seven in 20 overs. PIA reached the target in only the 15th over for the loss of two wickets.

In another match, Nazir Hussain Young Fighters (NHYF) Academy crushed Moin Khan Academy by eight wickets.

Moin Khan Academy got out for just 85 in the 17th over. NHYF Academy reached the target after losing just two wickets.

