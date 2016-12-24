KARACHI: Opener Kamran Hussain scored a brilliant unbeaten ton to help Larosh Cricket Club record a seven-wicket victory against Good Luck CC in Ejaz Faruqi KCCA Zone-II League Cricket Tournament here at the TMC Ground on Friday.

Chasing a target of 234 runs, Kamran clubbed 11 boundaries in his unbeaten 102 runs off 100 balls. Mohammad Zahid contributed 55 as Larosh CC reached the winning target in 34.2 overs for the loss of three wickets. Earlier, Good Luck CC scored 233 runs before losing all of their wickets in 39.3 overs.

