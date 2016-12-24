UBL fall again, PIA end barren patch

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) tasted their fourth successive loss when they were defeated by WAPDA by three wickets in a last-over thriller in the National One-day Cup for Departments here at National Stadium on Friday.

This was WAPDA’s third win from four outings.

Chasing a target of 222, WAPDA needed six runs in the last over and four from two balls when left-handed all-rounder Rizwan Haider (53*) smacked medium pacer Adil Reza for a glorious four.

Rizwan smashed four fours and one six in his excellent 58-ball knock.

After initial hiccups Test stumper Kamran Akmal once again came to the rescue of his side and hit 98-ball 70 to keep his team in the hunt. Kamran, who has been in great form, struck seven fours in his responsible knock.

Left-arm pacer Rumman Raees (2-29), off-spinner Junaid Ilyas (2-43) and Adil Reza (2-50) were the successful bowlers.

Skipper Shan Masood (75) led from the front to guide UBL to 221-9 in the allotted 50 overs. The Test opener smashed five fours and a six in his 107-ball feat.

In the middle order, Adnan Baig struck 40-ball 44 with four fours.

International left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar picked 4-30. Left-arm spinner Khalid Usman captured 2-36.

Here at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ended their barren patch when they overpowered Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) by three wickets thanks to skipper Anwar Ali’s fantastic all-round performance.

Anwar smashed 78 not out off 89 deliveries to enable PIA to chase the 184-run target with five overs to spare after losing three wickets.

Anwar smacked six fours and two sixes in his fine knock. He added 97 for the seventh wicket with Fahad Iqbal, who struck 96-ball 55 with four boundaries.

Medium-pacer Ahmed Bashir got 3-42. Left-arm pacer Sadaf Hussain (2-68) and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (2-38) were the other successful bowlers.

KRL had been bowled out for 183 in 49.4 overs. Abdur Rehman Muzammil (58) and Saeed Anwar Junior (42) scored 75 for the sixth wicket.

Muzammil clobbered one four and four sixes in his 94-ball knock. Saeed Anwar struck one four and two sixes from 65 deliveries. Test pacer Aizaz Cheema (2-26), Anwar Ali (2-25), young left-arm spinner Hassan Mehmood (2-19) and Fahad Iqbal (2-33) bowled with tight line and length.

This was the second defeat for KRL. They have four points with three games yet in hand.

In a high-scoring game at Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad, international Awais Zia (134) and Adil Amin (104) blasted centuries to guide Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to a 70-run victory over Habib Bank Limited (HBL).

Awais smashed ten fours and seven sixes in his 101-ball knock. Adil hit ten fours and two sixes from 114 balls.

The duo added 205 runs for the second wicket.

Stand-in skipper Fawad Alam (44*) and Asif Zakir (37) were the other distinguished contributors. Fawad hit three fours and a six in his 29-ball knock. Asif hammered three fours from 30 deliveries.

HBL were bundled out for 279 in the 46th over. Opener Fakhar Zaman (72) hit explosive 53-ball 72 with nine fours and one six. The left-hander added 116 for the second wicket with skipper Ahmed Shehzad, who struck 58-ball 56 with four fours and two sixes.

Aftab Khan scored 53 off 44 balls, smacking three fours and one six.

Left-arm young paceman Zia-ul-Haq’s golden run with the leather continued as he grabbed 4-40. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Irfan got 2-48.

SSGC moved to six points. HBL have four points.

Here at UBL Sports Complex, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) recorded their third win when they overwhelmed National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) by seven wickets.

Young opener Imran Butt (102*) and Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed (95) scored 158 runs for the third wicket to enable SNGPL to achieve the 274-run target with ten balls to spare.

Butt hit seven fours from 126 balls. Iftikhar hammered eight fours and three sixes.

NBP had been folded for 273 with Usman Salahuddin smashing 92. Usman hit nine fours and one six from 106 balls. He added 50 for the third wicket with Ramiz Raja Junior, who hit 54-ball 62 with five fours and two sixes.

Young all-rounder Kamran Ghulam (52) once again contributed with the bat, smacking four fours and one six from 55 balls.

Opener Ahsan Ali made 43-ball 39 with four fours and one six.

Fast bowler Mohammad Imran got 4-46. International fast bowler Bilawal Bhatti claimed 3-66.

SNGPL moved to six points. NBP have four points.

0



0







UBL fall again, PIA end barren patch was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174095-UBL-fall-again-PIA-end-barren-patch/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "UBL fall again, PIA end barren patch" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174095-UBL-fall-again-PIA-end-barren-patch.