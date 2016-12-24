LONDON: Antonio Conte says Chelsea have exceeded expectations this season but the Italian manager is confident his side will use their experience to avoid succumbing to the pressure of being top of the Premier League table.

After a shaky start, Chelsea, who finished 10th last season, have gone on an astonishing 11-game winning streak in the league, which has seen them open up a six-point gap at the summit after 17 games.

“Not one person thought or forecast that Chelsea would stay top of the table, for many reasons,” Conte told British media.

