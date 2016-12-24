Print Story
X
-
‘Misbah and Co are true ambassadors of Pakistan’December 24, 2016Print : Sports
KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan on Friday congratulated Misbah-ul-Haq on winning the ICC’s Spirit of Cricket Award and said that Misbah and his team have been the true ambassadors of Pakistan.
“I attach great importance to this award as it represents sportsmanship. You (Misbah) and your team have been true ambassadors of Pakistan and you can justifiably regard the award as another feather in your cap,” Shaharyar said in a message to Misbah.