KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has proposed 11 international events offering $210,000 in prize money for 2017.

“PSF is planning to carry out a large number of PSA events, carrying different prize money in 2017,” PSF stated in its report for 2016 on Friday.

“The Professional Squash Association’s Board has been approached for the allocation of these events to PSF in various cities of Pakistan.”

According to the proposal, $5000 Pakistan Circuit-I has been suggested in Peshawar in March. In April $25,000 DHA International and $15,000 Roshan Khan International have been planned in Karachi.

In May, $10,000 Punjab International is suggested in Lahore and $5000 Pakistan Circuit-II has been proposed in Karachi in June.

Pakistan Open carrying prize money of $50,000 has been suggested in Karachi in July.

In August, $15,000 FMC Pakistan International is planned in Lahore and $25,000 COAS International is planned in Islamabad in September.

A $25,000 CNS International is planned in Karachi in October and $25,000 CAS International has been proposed in Islamabad in November. Punjab International carrying prize money of $10,000 has been proposed in December.

The PSF Report stated that in 2016, 46 Pakistani players participated in 40 international tournaments around the world, which helped them improve their world rankings.

During the year, 51 national junior players participated in different international junior events. “PSF always endeavours to achieve its glorious past in the game of squash. The recent upward trend in PSA rankings of junior/senior players is a clear sign of PSF’s policies heading towards right direction,” it claimed.

The report stated that PSF wanted its top players Farhan Zaman and Farhan Mehboob to break into top-20 and the next two into top-50 rankings by the middle of the next year. Besides, it desired Asim Khan, Israr Ahmed and Ahsan Ayaz to be in top-75.

December 24, 2016