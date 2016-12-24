Pata matters

The situation of rule of law in Pakistan generally and in the tribal areas particularly are already degraded. The State promulgated different laws for the welfare of their people but the people of Pata (Provincially Administered Tribal Areas) are especially unfortunate in the sense that they are highly discriminated by the rulers.

The provincial assembly passed different laws from 2010 in the light of Eighteen Amendment in the constitution, but despite the lapse of more than six years those laws are yet to be extended to Pata under Article-247 of the constitution. The president and the governor of KP are requested to put an end to such discrimination and extend those laws to the unfortunate area of PATA.

Aurangzeb

Peshawar

