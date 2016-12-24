Print Story
Scanners in hospitals
Since healthcare of masses is prime responsibility of the government therefore, the proclamation by the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health that all DHQ hospitals in Punjab will be equipped with CT scan machines by April 2017 is welcoming.
According to details, the machines will be installed under the public partnership scheme and the facility will be provided to the patients free of cost. It is hoped that the move will help reduce the plight of patients and resolve the issue of non-functioning machines.
Dania Ali
Lahore