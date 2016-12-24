This refers to the letters, ‘Down in a hole’ (Dec 23) by Sarang Kolachi and Muhammad Rizwan. The letters aptly point out the dirty role played by the Western powers in destabilising the Muslim world. However, our own rulers share a lot of blame because many among them waste their precious resources in preserving their rule and promoting sectarian and other narrow interests, including wars.

In fact, the public is greatly to blame too who, despite seeing what stage the rulers have brought them to, keep singing praises for them. A case in point is the royal welcome being given to Asif Zardari even after seeing that his government has, among other things, failed to solve the problems of Sindh including the garbage problem of Karachi. Having said that, the situation in the rest of the country is no better.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

0



0







It’s all of us was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174075-Its-all-of-us/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "It’s all of us" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174075-Its-all-of-us.