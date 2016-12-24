It’s all of us

-
It’s all of usDecember 24, 2016Print : Newspost
This refers to the letters, ‘Down in a hole’ (Dec 23) by Sarang Kolachi and Muhammad Rizwan. The letters aptly point out the dirty role played by the Western powers in destabilising the Muslim world. However, our own rulers share a lot of blame because many among them waste their precious resources in preserving their rule and promoting sectarian and other narrow interests, including wars.
In fact, the public is greatly to blame too who, despite seeing what stage the rulers have brought them to, keep singing praises for them. A case in point is the royal welcome being given to Asif Zardari even after seeing that his government has, among other things, failed to solve the problems of Sindh including the garbage problem of Karachi. Having said that, the situation in the rest of the country is no better.
S R H Hashmi
Karachi