Let’s research

Universities in developed countries have an established research culture which in turn leads to their progress and development. But, unfortunately, Pakistan lags far behind in terms of research productivity, as it lacks the culture of research in education institutions which needs to be promoted.

The government should make substantive measures to promote genuine research culture in education institutions, providing logistics and conductive environment to carry out research projects the country needs. Special funds should be provided to hold research training workshops and simulation sessions. Moreover, seminars and online conferences may also be organized to hone research skills of the students. In so doing, the country will be able to make meaningful contribution in the contemporary world of knowledge and ideas.

Muhammad Ahsan Anwaar

Attock

