Stuck in traffic

This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities the general public to the problem of traffic congestion in Mingora, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has now become a source of constant headaches for local people as well as the tens of thousands of tourists flocking the northern region every summer. Long queues of vehicles are observed everyday on almost all main roads in the city. Road networks connecting parts of the Swat valley to the main city of Mingora severely affects traffic jams. Over 20,000 auto rickshaws and multiple handcarts run the narrow roads of main Mingora city each day multiplying the traffic problems of residents. This has further added to the worsening conditions of traffic jams.

At several points, the traffic police appear to be helpless to sort the congestion. Although a large numbers of vehicles plying to the upper Swat and Shangla use alternative bypass road of Takht Band, this renders no solution to the problem. There seems to be no solution insight, but many believe that traffic problems could be solved if the authorities adopt the policy of zero tolerance on traffic violations–a system that enforces the traffic law and has a zero tolerance for violation will significantly reduce traffic jams and accidents and will streamline the flow of traffic. Besides making alternative routes and creating traffic awareness among the people through the media, other sources will help a lot in resolving the issue successfully.

Hasham Khan

Swat

