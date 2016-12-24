Punjab, known for its agricultural output, is one of the most fertile regions in Pakistan. For centuries, the land records of Punjab used to be maintained manually on papers through an intricate system involving several tiers of administration. Keeping this in mind, the government of Punjab felt the need of modernising the existing system of land records management making it more efficient and responsive service delivery system through digitisation. The Land Records Management & Information System (LRMIS) is a revolutionary project to digitise the paper-based land records and to create an automated system of management of land records in the province. With the introduction of the LRMIS, a reliable, efficient and transparent system for maintaining land records has been ensured.

Since sanctity of data is as important a matter as land records management therefore, the government recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art ‘data centre’ of LRMIS. This will help strengthen the facilitation of services through un-interrupted service delivery, enhance centralised control over entire data and data security to mitigate vulnerabilities. The computerisation of land records has certainly brought greater transparency to land records management and improved the quality of services being provided to the general public. It is hoped that the LRMIS contribution towards the empowerment of individuals and stabilising the community will rise with each passing day.

Ahsan Javed

Burewala

0



0







Land records was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174072-Land-records/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Land records" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174072-Land-records.