December 22 is now celebrated as ‘National Day for the Rights of Working Women.’ The day is celebrated to honour working women and to promote their rights. A large-scale observance of the day calls for applause. The government is also commended over some laudable efforts done to honour these women. The government’s endless efforts have resulted in the allocation of 15 percent quota for women in jobs, establishment of training and day care centers for working women. The credit for strengthening women political leadership in local governance systems also goes to the government.

Since no struggle can ever succeed without women participating side by side with men therefore, it is hoped that the government along with the civil society will take further necessary steps not only for the empowerment of women, but also for their rights.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore

0



0







Working women was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174071-Working-women/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Working women" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174071-Working-women.