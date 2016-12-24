PESHAWAR: Another deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was suspended and an inquiry ordered against him for alleged connection with criminal gangs. According to officials, Inspector General of Police Nasir Durrani suspended the DSP Saddar, Bannu, Falak Nawaz, and ordered an inquiry against him. There were complaints that the DSP had connections with organised criminal gangs and anti-social elements. A departmental committee headed by a deputy inspector general will further probe the allegations.

0



0







DSP suspended over links with criminals was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174070-DSP-suspended-over-links-with-criminals/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "DSP suspended over links with criminals" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174070-DSP-suspended-over-links-with-criminals.