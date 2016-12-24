Print Story
DSP suspended over links with criminals
PESHAWAR: Another deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was suspended and an inquiry ordered against him for alleged connection with criminal gangs. According to officials, Inspector General of Police Nasir Durrani suspended the DSP Saddar, Bannu, Falak Nawaz, and ordered an inquiry against him. There were complaints that the DSP had connections with organised criminal gangs and anti-social elements. A departmental committee headed by a deputy inspector general will further probe the allegations.