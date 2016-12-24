MINOGRA: The 13 arrested rickshaw drivers were sent to jail on Friday after they were produced in a local court amid raids for others.

The police had arrested 13 rickshaw drivers on Wednesday and registered cases against more than 80 others. The president of the association, Ibrahim Khankhel, was also arrested under 3-MPO and was shifted to Dera Ismail Khan Jail.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of the association vowed to continue the peaceful strike till the release of the association president.The protesting drivers asked the provincial government and security forces to take action against the police officials for arresting innocent drivers and subjecting them to torture.They asked the government to quash cases registered against the drivers and release the president of the rickshaw drivers’ association, Ibrahim Khankhel.

