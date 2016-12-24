PESHAWAR: Governor Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has extended the services of Lt General (R) Muhammad Hamid Khan as chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa branch of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for the next three years.

Presiding over the annual general body meeting of the society at the Governor’s House on Friday, the governor said the PRCS was proving an efficient platform for helping the ailing humanity.

With three years extension in the services of Lt General (R) Hamid Khan, the governor hoped the society would be in a much better position.Besides, the chairman of the society, Vice-Chairperson Azra Jamshed Karim and other members of the managing committee were also present on the occasion, said a handout.

