NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was striving for justice-based society.

Speaking at a public meeting in Nowshera Kalaan here, the chief minister said that the PTI was trying to make an end to the class-based system in the province. The activists of Pakistan People’s Party, Awami National Party and other political parties announced joining the PTI on the occasion. “The politics of the PTI revolves around the welfare of the people, particularly the poor,” he added.

He said the agenda of the PTI was to improve the standard of living of the people and spend the resources on their welfare. “This makes the PTI distinct from the rival political parties,” he added.

The chief minister added that successive governments used to plunder public money, adding jobs and transfers were on sale. He accused the previous governments of promoting corruption and deceiving the people on one or the other pretexts. He said that the corrupt politicians had become active with new slogans to attract the people.

“But the people are now mature and would not be deceived by the same corrupt politicians again,” he added. Pervez Khattak added that those criticising the PTI-led government should compare the performance of incumbent and previous governments to release the change.

The chief minister said that there was no truth to the corruption allegations against the government. “Our political opponents do not have any evidence of corruption against me, my family and cabinet members,” the chief minister claimed.

He said his government streamlined the decades-old faulty system and made an end to corruption in the government departments. “We carried out record legislation to revamp the state-institutions and made an end to political interference in the government departments,” he added.

The chief minister said that the Centre was discriminating the smaller federating units, saying due to this sense of deprivation among the people of small provinces was deepening.

“The Centre should address the concerns of the smaller provinces and address their reservations,” he added.He said that the PTI-led government promoted the cause of the province effectively and secured rights of the province. Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, District Nazim Liaqat Khattak, Member National Assembly Imran Khattak and others also spoke on the occasion.

