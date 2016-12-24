PESHAWAR: Maryam Bibi, the chief executive of the non-governmental organization, Khwendo Kor, has been nominated as a member of the Commission on the Status of Women to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the Khwendo Kor said Maryam Bibi was nominated for the second term of three years. She is the only representative from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the commission.“We wish her success and meaningful contribution not only towards highlighting and pleading for the issues women in KP are facing, but also speaking for the development needs of women in this part of the country which is conflict and emergencies-ridden for more than a decade,” the statement added.

The National Commission on the Status of Women was established in July 2000 to examine policies, programmes and other measures taken by the government for women’s development and gender equality. It also aimed at reviewing laws, rules and regulations affecting the status of women, monitoring mechanisms and institutional procedures for redress of violations of women’s rights and individual grievances.

0



0







Maryam Bibi made member of Commission on Status of Women was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174065-Maryam-Bibi-made-member-of-Commission-on-Status-of-Women/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Maryam Bibi made member of Commission on Status of Women" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174065-Maryam-Bibi-made-member-of-Commission-on-Status-of-Women.