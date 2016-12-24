PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to chief minister on Information and Higher Education Mushtaq Ghani has rejected the allegations of financial embezzlement against him by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz and asked him to prove the allegations or else he would move court against him.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said he did not give any contract of government ads to any private advertising company and the stories published in different newspapers about the issue were baseless. He said that such reports were aimed at maligning the government.

Mushtaq Ghani said that Iftikhar Durrani and Faisal Javed of an advertising company had been invited to a meeting about issuance of advertisements to the media organisation for their expert opinion. He said that no decision was made in the meeting about giving contract of the advertisements to any particular agency.

He said the contract was properly advertised, for which 18 companies applied and 13 of them were shortlisted. The contract would be given to four companies. None of the companies would be given a contract of Rs1 billion, he said.

