Many children can be seen early in the morning roaming the streets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for livelihood. Looking like beggar, but they will never ask for alms.

Some of them say they don’t know where their parents came from. “We only know we live somewhere around Shahzad Town and Margalla Town, many of us have no parents, we were brought up by uncles and aunts, but we’ve to earn bread ourselves.”

One came across children between the ages of seven and nine years shuttling between Rawal Dam Colony and Rawal Town, especially the points where the CDA had placed waste bins of small and large size. Upper middle class often consider most of these young children as dirty little street urchins, but the fact is they are poor and dirty, because they have no home.

Their grandparents migrated to Pakistan from Afghanistan and settled in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and Peshawar, and elsewhere in the country. The majority of them earned their living as labourers and vendors. Most of their children were born in an environment of poverty and uncertainty as regards their future.

There are some young wandering children who look for some job as domestic servant, but they’re not regarded as honest and hard-working, they’re considered as ‘stealers’ and ‘thieves’ because they’re unemployed and poor.

They’ve therefore only one choice to live with ‘honour’ and ‘dignity’ -- and that is the dirty job soon after the morning prayer at the points where local residents throw all their kitchen waste, including fruits and vegetables.

They sort out orange peels, pieces of bread, empty plastic bottles of beverages and carton etc. Fruit skins are sold as food for domestic animals.

Sameer and Ghareeb Khan say they earn Rs100 a day in such an unpleasant way to support their families. Parents of these children say they have no means of income to educate them. There’re many such families with little monthly income in the twin cities. Surprisingly, whatever genuine means of income they’re not commensurate with rapid growth of birth rate of children. Hence, such kind of helpless children continue to face a number of social and economic problems.

