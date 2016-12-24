Rawalpindi: The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Shifa Foundation and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) was held on Friday here, says a press release.

Dr. Saira Sarwar and Amer Iqbal signed the MoU on behalf of Shifa Foundation and RCCI, respectively. Executive members, senior managers, vice presidents and team leads from both sides were present at the ceremony. Shifa Foundation & RCCI will look forward to a productive and wonderful partnership.

