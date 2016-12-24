Islamabad: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will give away 25 need-cum-merit-based scholarships valuing Rs37 million to the International Islamic University (IIU) students.

The announcement in this respect was made during the launch of the award of 260 scholarships at the OGDCL offices here.

Under the initiative, the OGDCL will provide half of the scholarships to the eight public sector engineering universities during 2016-17, while the will go to the Quaid-i-Azam University and International Islamic University in other disciplines.

Petroleum and natural resources minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was the chief guest on the occasion, where HEC chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, OGDCL managing director Zahid Mir and other relevant officials were in attendance.

