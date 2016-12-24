Print Story
NAB promoting corruption: ImranDecember 24, 2016Print : Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Mushtaq Raisani’s plea bargain with the NAB, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday alleged that the bureau was promoting corruption and making crime pay.
In a Twitter message, the PTI chairman remarked: “Mushtaq Raisani’s plea bargain with NAB to ‘clear’ his Rs40 billion corruption by paying Rs2 billion shows NAB promoting corruption and making crime pay”.
In a statement here, PTI Information Secretary Naeemul Haq has called Raisani’s plea bargain a slap in the face of honesty and transparency and alleged the NAB was patronising corruption by issuing clean chits to the corrupt elements.