Islamabad

The prize distribution ceremony of the DICE NUST Innovation and Entrepreneurship 2016 was held here on the NUST main campus.

The two-day event was meant to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship at the grassroots levels in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad commended the initiatives of NUST Rector Lieutenant General Naweed Zaman and the organising committee of the DICE for providing a platform to all stakeholders including academia, industry, government, entrepreneurs and expatriates where they had ample opportunities in interacting and collaborating on innovations, commercialisation, and indigenous product development for socio-economic development of Pakistan.

He said one-third of the universities around Pakistan participated in the event. The HEC chairman emphasised on putting forward the joint efforts to acquire the heights of glory within sciences and technology.

Earlier, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, principal of the School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, and the DICE chief organiser shared some of the highlights of the event.

He said the event was indeed a great landmark achieved as 60 universities across Pakistan proactively participated while 300 display stalls were set up. As many as 500 students and 150 faculty members participated while 25 research papers were presented during the event. He emphasised the urgency of connecting the idea of National Innovation Basket put forward by DICE Chairman Dr Khurshid Qureshi with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He thanked and lauded the initiatives of all the sponsors including British council, USEFP, HEC, PCST and PAAPAM.

Later, the HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed along with NUST rector distributed the prizes in the category of engineering technology. A team from NUST SEECS won the first prize for designing Pakistan’s first automated bicycle hiring system. While in other categories, projects from Comsats Abbottabad, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore and University of Karachi clinched first prizes.

The participants coming from distant corners of Pakistan especially Pakistani professionals from USA and other participants from UAE, UK and Malaysia appreciated the arrangements made by the DICE team.

