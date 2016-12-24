Rawalpindi

Media Coordinator of Sports Committee for NA-56 Sanober Gul said Shahbaz Sharif Cricket Tournament being held annually is providing the youngsters with an opportunity to show their talent at bigger stage of the game.

"This year the number of participating teams has increased up to 23 and final of Shahbaz Sharif Cricket Tournament would be played on January 7, at Hashmat Ali College ground," he said.

He said only those youngsters who have their names in the voters list for NA-56 can now participate in the tournament and all the union council chairmen have been asked to verify names of the players from their respective union councils.

Sanober Gul said the number of teams was 5 in the inaugural edition of the tournament then next year it was increased up to 12, adding "Last year a total of 21 teams participated in the tournament and this year 23 teams contested for the title."

He said: "The prize money for the winning team of the final match is Rs3 lakhs and runner up team Rs2 lakhs. A cash prize worth Rs25,000 would be given to the player of the tournament."

Sanober said the sole purpose of the tournament is to promote healthy activities among the youngsters who have enormous potential but lack opportunities to show their worth. He said veteran cricketers like Masood Anwar and Muhammad Wasim have been providing their guidance to organize the tournament in a befitting manner.

