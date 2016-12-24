Islamabad: Usually, the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) announces the closure of Islamabad’s government schools and colleges for the winter break by now but that has yet to happen this time around.

The Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governments have already announced the start of the winter vacation for educational institutions in their respective regions from December 26 to 31. And since January 1, 2017 is Sunday, the schools and colleges will resume classes on January 2.

By and large, the city’s private schools and colleges will also observe the winter vacation from December 26 to January 6, 2017.

Last year, the CADD had announced the closure of Islamabad’s educational institutions for the winter break in the middle of December. The winter vacation lasted from December 28 to January 1, 2017 with schools and colleges reopening on Jan 4 after weekend.

The CADD oversees Islamabad’s government educational institutions totalling over 400 through the Federal Directorate of Education.

