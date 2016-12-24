Rawalpindi: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad Friday announced the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Supplementary Examination 2016 which was held in November this year.

According to the result declared in all 6,887 candidates passed the examination out of 14,010 candidates which appeared in the exam thus showing passing percentage of 49.16.

Similarly according to a notification issued by FBISE the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part 1 & II Annual Examination, 2017 of the federal board will commence from April 18, 2017.

The last date of submission of normal fee is December 26, 2016 and the candidates who miss this chance could submit their admission forms with double fees with the concerned bank by January 12, 2017 and the last date of depositing triple fee for entering into the examination is February 21, 2017.

