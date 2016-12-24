BUCHAREST: Chief of protocol (CP) of Pakistan Sahibzada Ahmad Khan suffered heart attack on arrival here on Wednesday who was traveling with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The PM had brief technical stopover in Romanian capital, as the Sahibzada developed complication in the flight while approaching Romania. He was examined by PM's accompanying physician Dr Adnan and the Romanian doctor accompanying deputy PM of Romania who received Pakistan's premier.

Both the doctors decided to shift him to Bucharest hospital. The deputy chief of protocol Aftab Ahmad was asked by PM Nawaz Sharif to stay back with the CP and directed Pakistan embassy to look after the ailing CP. "Keep me posted about his health," the PM asked the embassy before leaving for Islamabad.

