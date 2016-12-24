CDA member’s appointment challenged in IHC

Islamabad

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit reply about its Member Planning & Design (P&D) after a petitioner alleged that the member is a dual national and has no relevance with planning and design given his educational qualification and experience.

IHC bench has directed CDA to submit reply by January 11, 2017.

Petitioner Saifur Rehman Chaudhary through his counsel Hafiz Arfat Ahmad Chaudhary advocate has questioned legality of the said appointment on three grounds that is non-qualification of member P&D, his dual citizenship and chairman CDA in excess of his powers appointed him superseding the appointment notification of Waseem Ahmed Khan duly approved by the prime minister of Pakistan and issued by the establishment division.

Petitioner has nominated secretary cabinet division, secretary ministry of interior, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Ansar Aziz and CDA member P&D Asad Mehboob Kiani as respondents.

Petitioner adopted that the mayor Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation & Chairman CDA Sheikh Ansar Aziz in connivance with Asad Mehboob Kiani has committed illegalities for making appointment of the later said as member P&D.

Asad Mehboob Kiani is an engineer by profession and has absolutely no background of planning and design. Kiani is holding American citizenship which he concealed from his employer institution, he said.

This situation is a sheer breach and contravention of the clauses contained in CDA ordinance 1960 and Pakistan Council of Architects & Town Planners Ordinance 1983. Further the appointment is also a security threat as a foreign citizen will be in possession of all the sensitive location maps of the capital city.

Petitioner told the court that Kiani who is Masters in civil engineering joined CDA in 1981 as engineer. Sometime after joining the civic body, he applied for a leave for study purpose and went to USA. Later he kept taking leaves either on one pretext or the other and keep traveling abroad. Petitioner said that the total length of Kiani,s leaves during his service counts up to 10 years and 25 days.

In 2008, Kiani got American citizenship without bringing it into the knowledge of the CDA that is a gross misconduct. That previously one Waseem Ahmed Khan was working as member planning & design. On September 23, 2016, the comptent authority that is prime minister of Pakistan extended one year into the posting of Waseem Ahmed Khan and a establishment division issued a notification in this regard.

The same day superseding the issued notification, Chairman CDA appointed Kiani as member P&D after issuing repatraiation orders of Waseem Ahmed Khan. Chairman CDA single handidly done this job without approval of the federal government.

Petitioner contended that the said act of the Chairman CDA was illegal and unlawful as he had no powers to either make appointment or to repatriate another. Petitioner has prayed to the court to inquire Asad Mehboob Kiani that under what authority of law, he is holding the office when he does not have the required education and experience and his appointment was not made through proper channel.

