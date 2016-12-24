Islamabad

The issues of sanitation and water shortage figured prominently during session of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) held here at Pak-China Friendship Centre on Friday.

In order to control wastage of water in Islamabad, the meeting decided to issue notice and impose fine of Rs5,000 to residents who are found wasting water in different ways like car-washing.

The 8th MCI session chaired by the Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz was also attended by deputy mayors Chaudhry Rifaat Javed, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, Azam Khan, acting Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) Asad Kiani and MCI members.

The meeting was informed due to reduction in water level reservoirs like Simly Dam and Khanpur Dam, problem of water shortage has aggregated in the federal capital.

The Mayor said that due to less rains, not underground water level has been decreased but water in Simly and Khanpur reservoirs has also been affected, however, these issues would be also resolved with the collaboration of the residents.

He said that after holding the office of Mayor of city, water was among my top priorities and it is result of our efforts that the committee constituted under deputy Mayor Azam Khan all Tube Wells, motors and dilapidated water supply lines have been successfully repaired, which has provided significant relief to the residents.

About steps being taken to upgrade Sanitation system in the city, Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Solid Waste Management System would be evolved in the city, while services of contractors have been hired to carry out sanitation services in the rural areas of the capital. In this context, he added, formalities are being finalised and after the period of two months cleanliness in the rural areas would be carried out on daily basis.

Briefing the session about the 485 approved kiosks in the city, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that MCI would provide a specific design for these kiosks and would not allow any encroachment except the space allotted for the kiosk.

He further said that elected chairman should monitor sanitation, kiosks and parks in his respective union council as the powers have been delegated to the chairmen union councils. He said that now it is our responsibility to ensure the provision of basic civic amenities to the residents of the city.

During the session Deputy Mayor Azam Khan presented a Committee House report on water, which was appreciated by the house while a suggestion was also given for creating more water reservoirs

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that during the last seven months, the MCI has devised a road map for addressing longstanding problems of the federal capital.

