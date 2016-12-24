‘Advance system promoting bonded labour’

LAHORE

Peshgi (advance) system is promoting bonded labour. Bonded Labour Liberation Front Pakistan organised a consultation meeting on the topic of state of bonded labour and relevant laws in Punjab brick-kiln in Lahore, Friday.

Representatives from trade unions and civil society participated in the meeting. All participants stressed the need to review "The Punjab Prohibition of Child Labour at Brick-Kilns Act 2016.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Secretary General IA Rehman said ”instead of strengthening the Bonded Labour System Abolition Act 1992, the government has legalised peshgi system which is the root cause of debt bondage in the brick-kiln industry”. According to him, “low wages compelled the kiln workers to set their children at work. He said the government had fixed minimum wages. But the kilns workers get Rs1,036 per 1,000 bricks. Thus all family members prepare 1,000 bricks the whole day. If the family consists of five members, they get 200 per persons. He questioned where law of minimum wages would stand.

All participants of the meeting agreed that there was no justification for the Peshgi to prohibit the child labour at kilns. And the section 3 and 4 of the Punjab Prohibition of Child Labour at Brick Kilns are in derogation of certain sections of Bonded Labour System Abolition Act 1992, while section 13.2 of act 2016 needs amendment.

PhDs: Punjab University (PU) has awarded six PhDs to scholars.

Muhammad Ilyas, son of Muhammad Aslam, has been awarded a PhD in Education after approval of his thesis entitled “Validation of the Higher Education Commission Quality Assurance Indicators Used for Self-Assessment Mechanism at Universities in Punjab Province”; Muhammad Mansha Tayyab, s/o Muhammad Sharif, in Islamic studies after approval of his thesis entitled “A Critical and Analytical Study of the Seerah Traditions of Waqidi in Fath-Ul-Bari (Hafiz Ibn-e-Hajar)”; Azeem Haider, s/o Tafseer Haider, in agricultural sciences after approval of his thesis entitled “Impact of Ambient Ozone Pollution on Productivity and Rhizospheric Microbial Communities of Mungbean Using Ethylenediurea”; Sajida Munir, daughter of Munir Khan, in microbiology and molecular genetics after approval of her thesis entitled “Bacterial Bioplastic Production Using Organic Waste Water”; Hafiz Saeed Ahmad Sajid, s/o Sardar Muhammad, in Arabic after approval of his thesis entitled “A Comparative Study of Wisdom in the Poetry of Ibn-e-Faridh and Hazrat Baba Farid” and Tashfeen Bint Akram, d/o Muhammad Akram, in Arabic after approval of her thesis entitled “The Synonyms in the Holy Quran and Their Manifestations in the Pakistani Urdu Translations.”

