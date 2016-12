University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences has awarded PhD degree to Professor Zerfishan Tahir after completion of her thesis "Public Health Epidemiology".

0



0







PhD awarded was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174042-PhD-awarded/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PhD awarded" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174042-PhD-awarded.