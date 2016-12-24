LAHORE

Department of Theatre Film and TV of the Beaconhouse National University (BNU) held it’s annual thesis screening 2016 at HRCP Auditorium here on Friday.

The event featured 12 short films and three documentaries by total 30 students graduating this year with degrees in theatre, film and television. Some of the films featured on the occasion have already won praises and awards at various festivals.

These include ‘Katchi’ by Amina Malik which won four awards at the short film festival at Nukta 2016 in Islamabad and another award at a film festival in Peking, China. This short film is a story of a young schoolboy, Saad, coming to terms with his real identity of a transgender. He is striving for his true self in a middle class family endeavoring for a comfortable lifestyle in a contemporary Pakistan.

Another short film ‘Veham’ by Hassan Omer Amin and ‘Rang-e-Mohabbat’ by Sachal Khursheed have also got distinction.

The thesis screening event was attended by a number of celebrities, including Ali Tahir, Ayub Khawar, Seemi Raheel, Amjad Islam Amjad, Mehmood Aali and students from various universities, besides head of Department of Theatre Film and TV, Urooj Samdani and BNU Vice-Chancellor Shahid Hafiz Kardar.

