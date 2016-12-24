LAHORE

A delegation comprising three Chinese professors from Qingdao Agriculture University, China, visited the city campus of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Friday and called on its vice-chancellor (VC).

The Chinese professors desired to collaborate with the UVAS in the areas of mutual interest, including establishing vaccine production unit in Pakistan and promotion of Chinese traditional herbal medicine in Pakistan for the control of large animal disease. UVAS VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha assured them of full support of the UVAS and said that doors of the university were always open for the cause of education and research.

The delegation comprised College of International Education Professor College of Horticulture, Qingdao Agriculture University, Dean Prof Dr ZHU Jun, professor of Fruit Science, vice-President, Qingdao Agricultural University, Prof Dr Yuan Yongbing and Dean Dr Shan hu.

The delegates and UVAS professors and researchers discussed collaboration in disease diagnosis, vaccine production, prevention of poultry and livestock diseases and exchange of teachers and students, etc.

UVAS Faculty of Veterinary Science Dean Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Faculty of Biosciences Dean Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman and Associate Prof Dr Aqeel Javeed were also present.

minorities: University of Education (UOE) organised a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at its campus here on Friday.

Addressing the event, UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam said religious harmony was the need of the hour. “We must respect every citizen irrespective of his/her religion, sect caste and creed,” he said and added, “Christmas is a religious festival of happiness.”

He said, "It is our religious and moral responsibility to respect the feelings of minorities." He also announced cash reward for each Christian employee of the university. Christian employees thanked the VC.

