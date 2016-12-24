LAHORE

The Lahore High Court chief justice on Friday sought replies from ministry of foreign affairs and the Punjab government on a fresh petition challenging permits given to foreign dignitaries to hunt internationally protected houbara bustard.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah also directed the authorities to apprise about economic welfare activities to be or being conducted in Jhang and Bhakkar districts by the foreign dignitaries in exchange of hunting permits. The chief justice was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Sheraz Zaka.

Earlier, the lawyer Sheraz Zaka argued that the Supreme Court had granted permission to the government that hunting permits could be issued but in accordance with the law.

He said the same judgment of apex court directed the government that the foreign dignitaries should not be given hunting permits unless they carried out economic welfare activities in the areas where hunting was allowed.

The lawyer argued that the provincial law secretary should be directed to produce agreement reached between Qatari royal family and the government to show whether there were any economic activities to be conducted by the foreign dignitaries in Bhakkar and Jhang.

The chief justice adjourned hearing till January 25 and directed the respondents to submit their replies.

bailiff fee: The Lahore High Court Friday restrained the guardian courts from charging bailiff fee in cases relating to recovery of minors.

The court while issuing restraining order also sought reply from the Lahore High Court registrar and other respondents.

Petitioner counsel Fahad Siddiqui submitted that the guardian courts in matters related to children recovery appoint bailiff for which the courts were charging Rs1,000 or 2,000 from the party.

He said under the relevant law, the guardian courts were not authorised to charge bailiff fee.

He requested the court to bar guardian courts from recovering the bailiff fee after declaring it illegal.

