Call to recognise domestic workers as labourers

LAHORE

Women, girls and boys among 8.5 million people are engaged with domestic work in Pakistan but they are not recognised as labourers; therefore, they are vulnerable to exploitation in the market.

Session to highlight importance of unionisation of domestic workers was conducted by an NGO in Youhanabad to mark working women day and Christmas in Lahore, Friday.

Humeria Aslam talked about the right based approach where people are capacitated to raise their voice for the rights of domestic workers and bringing them under the umbrella of the labour regulations.

A domestic worker leader said the domestic workers group at Youhanabad is a symbol of unity for the rights of domestic workers in Lahore. We have learned the meaning of organised workforce and collective action and as a result union is formed to raise our voice for our rights and we demand fair and equal wages”.

“After a long struggle we have realised that we are also workers and should be covered in Labour laws. The domestic workers union has launched a campaign for equal and minimum wages and one-day paid leave” she concluded.

The NGO workers briefed that the violence against women in Pakistan was increasing and with regard to the domestic workers it had increased for last few years. The domestic workers are a force of informal labour in Pakistan.

The need of the time is that government should ratify ILO convention C189 and make laws in line with the convention to protect domestic workers of Pakistan. Articles 25, 26, 27 of Pakistan Constitution emphasise equality, non-discrimination and safeguard against discrimination on the basis of gender and all other forms.

The violation of women workers rights are primarily connected to the abrogation of labour laws in informal economy where most of women are working as “unpaid family helpers”. The present situation demands major decisions on following lines from governments on priority basis to bring positive changes in the lives of domestic workers.

The speakers said the contribution of these workers goes largely unnoticed by society and they are also deprived of any legal and social protection.

The domestic workers demanded the ratification of C189 and implementation of Punjab domestic workers policy with immediate actions and extension of sexual harassment act to the domestic workers.

The speakers demanded data collection for situational analysis of domestic workers in Pakistan, registration of domestic workers, inclusion of domestic work as work category in the labour force survey, regulation of domestic workers under labour laws, access of social protection and minimum wages. The meeting concluded with Christmas celebrations and prayers.

dengue patients: Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique has directed the officials concern to take legal action against private hospitals for not reporting dengue patients despite getting training from the Dengue Experts Advisory Group.

He also directed them to take disciplinary action against the focal persons of public sector hospitals for late uploading of the data related to dengue patients to the online dashboard.

The minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Dengue, here on Friday. King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice-Chancellor and Dengue Experts Advisory Group Chairman Prof Dr Faisal Masood, Dr Somia Iqtidar, MPA Lubna Faisal, Health Director General Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed, Dengue Control Additional Director General Dr Farukh Sultan, officers of PITB, Special Branch, Meteorological Department, Chief Minister Dengue Expert Cell in charge Prof Wasim Akram, DCOs of Lahore and Sheikhupura were also present while DCOs and EDOs, health, of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Attock, Multan and Faisalabad participated in the meeting through video link.

Dr Farukh Sultan briefed the meeting on the dengue situation and said that during the current year, 2,582 confirmed dengue patients had been reported, whereas 2,313 dengue patients had been reported in Islamabad.

Lahore DCO Muhammad Usman suggested revisiting the strategy for next dengue season during the cold weather and rectification of the gaps pointed out during the dengue control activities in the present season so that a more effective and comprehensive strategy could be planned for future.

The minister while appreciating the efforts of all the departments concerned said the officers and dengue workers saved hundreds of lives by their tireless efforts. He said the doctors and nurses of government hospitals played a an efficient role in providing medical treatment and saving the lives of dengue patients.

Prof Wasim Akram said since the weather was not as much cold, therefore, surfacing of a few cases of dengue patients would continue till mid January.

Kh Salman Rafique directed that the dengue surveillance activities should be continued to check the dengue breeding.

