LAHORE

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday sought replies from the election commission and others on a petition challenging eligibility of unopposed elected Lahore Mayor Col ® Mubashir Javed.

Petitioner had submitted that Mubashar Javed had been in government service and could not contest election before a period of two years after leaving the job. He said the mayor also served as chief warden of civil defence department and member of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

He said Mubashir Javed was not eligible to contest any election and should be declared disqualified to hold office of mayor.

An assistant advocate general Anwaar Hussain while opposing the petition said the petitioner had not presented any documentary evidence to prove his allegations against the mayor.

He said the petition failed to establish that Mubashir Javed had been getting remuneration from the government against any service and his petition should be dismissed. The court, however, adjourned hearing until January 16.

