LAHORE

Annual winter vacation will start in schools across Punjab on Saturday (today). As per schedule the winter break will continue till December 31, 2016.

Every year the government notifies, summer and winter vacation for public and private schools but the private schools do not follow the government instructions. And this will happen this year again as many private schools have already scheduled examination during this period.

Since Sunday falls on Jan 1, 2017, the schools will reopen on Jan 2, 2017 (Monday).

Meanwhile, various public and private universities have also announced their schedule for winter break.

