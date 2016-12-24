Public service behind PML-N victory in LG polls: Shahbaz

Says LG institutions an effective system for solution of public problems at local level

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that all phases of Local Government (LG) elections have been completed satisfactorily and like general elections, PML-N has won at every level which is a result of selfless service to the masses.

He said power is only a means of service to the people and the PML-N government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is serving the masses sincerely and honestly. He said negative politics of allegations could not compete with the politics of public service and transparency.He expressed these views while addressing a meeting, here Friday, which reviewed matters regarding local government system.

The chief minister said that provision of best services to the people was pivot of the PML-N politics. He said local government institutions were an effective system for solution of public problems at the local level; local government's electoral process had been completed which would help in resolving people's problems at local level. He said that setting up of local government's institution would accelerate the process of development.

The chief minister said that local government representatives would have to come up to the expectations of the people and make public service their mission. He said they would have to use their power for the provision of best services to the citizens. He said the LG leadership would have to work with spirit and determination. Shahbaz Sharif said that besides power and responsibility, a system of checks and balances was also necessary and the newly-elected LG leadership would have to further the mission of public service. He said collective efforts were needed for progress of the province and prosperity of the masses.

Shahbaz Sharif said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, the PML-N had also achieved a splendid victory in the final phase of the local government elections in Punjab and it was the success of politics of public service, honesty and transparency. He said that negative politics of sit-in politicians had once again been rejected and they should now adopt a positive attitude.

MORE LAPTOPSShahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting, here Friday, which considered the matters regarding purchase of laptops for students.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that lakhs of students were benefitting from laptop scheme of the Punjab government and by giving laptops to talented students, the Punjab government had granted them their right. He said that use of modern technology was the need of the hour; therefore, the Punjab government had launched laptop scheme for students and had provided lakhs of laptops worth billions of rupees to students so far. He said more laptops would be given to students during current fiscal year.

The chief minister said the process of procurement of laptops should be completed as early as possible.

