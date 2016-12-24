Print Story
Ban on swimming at beaches
The home department imposed a ban on Friday on swimming at the Karachi’s beaches on Christmas from December 24 to December 25 and on New Year’s night from December 31 till the morning of January 1.
The ban has been imposed under Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
The department issued the notification on the recommendation of the Karachi commissioner, who feared citizens might put their lives at risk by swimming at the city’s beaches to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s night.
SHOs have been authorised to lodge complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against those violating the ban.