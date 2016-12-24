The health authorities have decided to conduct a house-to- house fumigation campaign in Malir and other areas where hundreds of Chikungunya viral disease cases have been reported over the past week.

Initially, 29,000 houses in Malir, Khokhrapar and the adjoining areas will be sprayed with insecticides to eliminate Aedes Aegypti, the mosquito that transmits both dengue and Chikungunya viruses to humans.

“In addition to routine fumigation in these areas, the health authorities have decided to conduct indoor residual spraying (IRS) in the affected areas of Malir as per international recommendations and guidelines,” Karachi Health Director Dr Waheed Panhwar told The News on Friday.

Health and municipal authorities in Karachi huddled together a day after the National Institute of Health Islamabad confirmed that three of the five samples from the Malir area were infected with the Chikungunya virus, a relatively non-fatal virus spread by the same virus that spreads the dengue virus among humans.

Hundreds of patients with the suspected Chikungunya viral infection have reported to public and private hospitals in Malir, and hundreds more have been treated at home due to the overwhelming burden on the health facilities although experts said no treatment was available for the viral infection.

Dr Panhwar said that after Friday’s meeting with all stakeholders and after consultation with the Malaria Control Programme’s director, it was decided that indoor residual spraying was the best option available at the movement in areas where confirmed and suspected cases had been reported.

He said a final meeting with director Malaria Control Programme and municipal authorities would be held on Saturday to finalise arrangements for the IRS as well as for comprehensive fumigation so that vector or the mosquito responsible for the spread of the Chikungunya virus could be eliminated.

The authorities had also put in place a system of disease surveillance in Karachi, under which 34 doctors in 18 towns of the city had been assigned to report any disease that had the potential to cause any epidemic, he said.

Dr Panhwar added that a mass awareness campaign, involving the print and electronic media, posters, pamphlets, mosques and local cable network, would be launched to tell apprise the people how they could prevent themselves from mosquitoes and what measures they should adopt to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in their localities.

